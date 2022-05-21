Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,666,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

