Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.
NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.
Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.
Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
