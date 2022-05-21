Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $20.83 on Friday, reaching $71.87. 34,575,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.
Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Ross Stores (Get Rating)
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
