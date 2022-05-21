Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $20.83 on Friday, reaching $71.87. 34,575,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.