Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.34-4.58 EPS.

ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after buying an additional 183,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 423.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

