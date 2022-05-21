Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys Shares of 13,039 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

CTVA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,441,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

