Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.12. 1,715,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,509. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.95 and its 200-day moving average is $581.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

