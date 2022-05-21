Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,923. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.

