Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $692,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. 6,554,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.