Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $583,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

