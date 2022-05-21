Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

