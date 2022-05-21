Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.55.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$127.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$123.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.46.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$832,061.39. Insiders sold 17,116 shares of company stock worth $2,339,528 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

