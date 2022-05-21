Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.60.

Royal Mail stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

