RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.74

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 13025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $954.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

