Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Set at C$6.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark raised Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

TSE:RBY opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.05.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.