Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 780,600 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 780,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,786,000. Denbury comprises 1.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.56% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Shares of DEN traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,873. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.