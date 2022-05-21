SafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $4.94 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $1,644.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,506.68 or 1.00002289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00196117 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00090005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00128391 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00230934 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

