Scotiabank Cuts Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGRUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

MGRUF stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

