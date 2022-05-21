SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SE. HSBC dropped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Macquarie decreased their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SEA by 68.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,023,575 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $122,614,000 after purchasing an additional 416,510 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in SEA by 43.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in SEA by 34.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 98,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in SEA by 26.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 468,429 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,113,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

