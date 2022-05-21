Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,810 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.54% of Seagen worth $718,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,499. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.94. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

