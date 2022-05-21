Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $266,764,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $165,770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $41,829,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.51. RH has a 12-month low of $258.02 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.