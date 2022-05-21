Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,461,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
