Senator Investment Group LP Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.48% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
