Senator Investment Group LP Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.48% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.