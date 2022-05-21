Senator Investment Group LP Invests $139.16 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,158,000. Humana accounts for 2.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.23% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $7.62 on Friday, reaching $439.62. 646,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,111. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.