Senator Investment Group LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.26% of Republic Services worth $115,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $129.45. 1,142,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,890. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

