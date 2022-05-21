Senator Investment Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.24% of Paycom Software worth $59,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.79. The stock had a trading volume of 526,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

