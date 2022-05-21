Senator Investment Group LP Sells 166,000 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.76% of iHeartMedia worth $52,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in iHeartMedia by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 774,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.