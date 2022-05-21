Senator Investment Group LP Sells 2,108,074 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,595,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,074 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up 10.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.05% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $565,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 2,248,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 25,104,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,874,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

