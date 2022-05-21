Senator Investment Group LP Sells 700,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $70,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,802. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.