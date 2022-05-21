Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,288,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 7.18% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,530,000.

Shares of BOWL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 635,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,725. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowlero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

