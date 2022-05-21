Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,903 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $65.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

