Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $712,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,756,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,538,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $289.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.72. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $276.79 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

