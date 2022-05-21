Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $840,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.