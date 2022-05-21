Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GPN opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.
Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.