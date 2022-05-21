Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

MCRB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. 1,026,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,586. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 976,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

