Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,520 ($31.07) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Severn Trent from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.

Severn Trent stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

