Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHAK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.06.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

