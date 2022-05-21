SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $75,189.04 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. SHIELD has a market cap of $75,189.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,314.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.54 or 0.06718560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00237758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00653437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00597532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00069043 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

