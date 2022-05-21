Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($223.96) to €207.00 ($215.63) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($146.88) to €129.00 ($134.38) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

