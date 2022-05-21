Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.05 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

