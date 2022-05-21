Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$20.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$782,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 618,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,461,480.03. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$74,508.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,650 shares of company stock worth $1,266,351 and have sold 247,514 shares worth $3,126,381.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

