SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00092475 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

