Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

SOHO stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.