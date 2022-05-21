Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT Lowered to $5.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.44.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.