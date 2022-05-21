SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 625,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,520,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE:SPXC traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $48.12. 376,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.