SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

