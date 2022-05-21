Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Square from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.74.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

