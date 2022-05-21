St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CBS)
