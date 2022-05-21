StaFi (FIS) Trading Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. StaFi has a total market cap of $19.91 million and $2.02 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00312243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

