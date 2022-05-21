STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. 1,364,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,148. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

