Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.38). 3,459,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.10.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

