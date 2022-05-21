Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.